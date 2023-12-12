Fontecchio contributed 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 23 minutes during Monday's 134-120 loss to the Thunder.

Fontecchio has started eight games in a row for the Jazz, and he seems to be enjoying the uptick in playing time, considering Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), John Collins (illness) and Walker Kessler (foot) have been missing time of late. Fontecchio will not have the same fantasy upside as some of the names above, even if he settles into a starting role, but he might be a decent plug-and-play option if he keeps scoring in double digits regularly. On that note, Fontecchio has reached 10 or more points in five of those eight starts.