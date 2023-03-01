Fontecchio logged zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to San Antonio.

Fontecchio saw meaningful minutes for the seventh time in his past eight games, although his production tells another story. While he has been able to crack the rotation, his value remains limited, and that's putting it nicely. He is outside the top 400 over the eight-game span and can clearly be ignored in basically every fantasy format.