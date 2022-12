Fontecchio (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Fontecchio is slated to miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury. Collin Sexton (hamstring) also remains out, but Utah is expected to get Lauri Markkanen (illness), Mike Conley (rest) and Jordan Clarkson (hip) back after they all sat out Saturday's loss to Denver.