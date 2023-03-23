Fontecchio will not start in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Fontecchio drew a spot start Monday in place of Lauri Markkanen (back) and scored 12 points over 33 minutes. However, he will return to his typical bench role with Markkanen back in action. In his last five appearances with the reserves, Fontecchio has averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 19.4 minutes.
