Fontecchio delivered 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 preseason loss to the Kings.
Fontecchio got the start Thursday since the Jazz rested several frontcourt players such as Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kelly Olynyk. Fontecchio delivered a decent stat line, but he continues to struggle with his shot, and until he can improve on his three-point shooting, his upside will be minimal, particularly since he'll be playing as the backup to Markkanen, the go-to player on offense for Utah.
More News
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Struggles with outside shot•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Comes off bench for 20 points•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Slides back to bench•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Reaches double digits•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Produces little in return•