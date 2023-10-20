Fontecchio delivered 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 preseason loss to the Kings.

Fontecchio got the start Thursday since the Jazz rested several frontcourt players such as Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kelly Olynyk. Fontecchio delivered a decent stat line, but he continues to struggle with his shot, and until he can improve on his three-point shooting, his upside will be minimal, particularly since he'll be playing as the backup to Markkanen, the go-to player on offense for Utah.