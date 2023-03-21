Fontecchio closed Monday's 128-120 victory over the Kings with 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 33 minutes.

Fontecchio didn't have his best shooting performance and ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he still reached double-digit figures while making a spot start in place of Lauri Markkanen (back). Fontecchio should return to a bench role once Markkanen is healthy and ready to return, something that could happen as soon as Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.