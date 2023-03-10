Fontecchio posted 17 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 win over the Magic.
Fontecchio played at least 20 minutes for the fourth time over Utah's past five games and notched career highs in points and steals. When the undrafted rookie out of Italy sees at least 20 minutes (nine games), he's averaged 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists with 41/37/77 shooting splits.
