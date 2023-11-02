Fontecchio closed Wednesday's 133-109 win over Memphis with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in eight minutes.

Fontecchio hasn't been a consistent part of Utah's rotation earky this year, but he saw some playing time during Wednesday's blowout win. As long as the Jazz remain relatively healthy this season, Fontecchio is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance.