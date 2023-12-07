Fontecchio registered seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Fontecchio was held below 10 points for a second consecutive matchup Wednesday, but he played just 24 minutes in the blowout loss, his lowest mark since joining the starting lineup in late November. Even though he's had a slight decrease in scoring over his last two outings, the 27-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.7 minutes per game over his six appearances since taking on a starting role.