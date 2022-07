Fontecchio signed a two-year deal with the Jazz on Sunday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Fontecchio played for Baskonia last season, starting 11 of 17 contests and averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals. The 6-foot-8 forward shot over 42.6 percent from three and figures to be an outside threat in the NBA, though he'll certainly be tested on defense.