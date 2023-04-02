Fontecchio will rejoin the reserves for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Fontecchio has enjoyed starts in each of his last four appearances due to the absence of Lauri Markkanen (hand) but has been shifted back to the second unit with Markkanen back in action. Over that stretch, Fontecchio has averaged 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 25.5 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Reaches double digits•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Produces little in return•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Gets starting nod•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Cleared for action Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Questionable against Spurs•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Out with turf toe•