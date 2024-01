Fontecchio racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Making his 12th consecutive start, Fontecchio matched his highest playing time since Jan. 8. His scoring has been inconsistent of late, but he profiles as the only true wing on Utah's roster with the ability to defend multiple positions, which should maintain his healthy rotation role moving forward.