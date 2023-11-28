Fontecchio logged 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win over the Pelicans.

The Jazz are now 2-0 with Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven in the starting lineup, and the absence of Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) has effectively illustrated Utah's depth at multiple positions. Although the 6-8 Italian will return to the bench when Markkanen returns, it will be interesting to see if Fontechhio's efficient play will earn more time in a platoon with John Collins.