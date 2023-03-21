Fontecchio will start Monday versus the Kings with Lauri Markkanen (back) unavailable, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Fontecchio recently had a 23-point game over 30 minutes, so he's certainly someone to consider as a streamer given the opportunity he'll see in a starting role. Joining him in the first unit will be Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler.