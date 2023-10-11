Fontecchio recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 preseason loss to the Clippers.

While Fontecchio had a successful rookie campaign in 2022-23, his 33.0 three-point percentage is something he will look to improve upon. Fontecchio is expected to compete for a backup forward role this season and should see plenty of playing time throughout the preseason.