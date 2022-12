Fontecchio (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Fontecchio has missed four consecutive contests due to a left ankle sprain but has a chance o play Saturday. In the four games leading up to his injury, Fontecchio averaged 8.25 points in 16 minutes per game and his return could spell fewer minutes for Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley.