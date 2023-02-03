Fontecchio (foot) is available for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Fontecchio missed Wednesday's matchup against Toronto due to left foot soreness and was initially listed as questionable for Friday. While the undrafted rookie has been cleared to return, he isn't expected to play many minutes, as he's made just five appearances since Dec. 26.
More News
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Questionable Friday•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Sits Wednesday with sore foot•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Not listed on injury report•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Out against Memphis•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Plays minor role in return•
-
Jazz's Simone Fontecchio: Available Saturday•