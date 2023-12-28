Fontecchio (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Fontecchio was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to an illness, but he'll be able to suit up despite the issue. He's come off the bench in his last two appearances, averaging 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game.
