Head coach Will Hardy indicated Tuesday that Fontecchio (Covid-19) is still recovering from his illness and won't travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Fontecchio remains in health and safety protocols, likely leaving him out of the equation for at least a few more contests. The Italy import posted 13 points and three boards in his lone extended run of the season versus Houston but has played a total of 23 minutes all season. He'll wait for the team to return home Nov. 7 for his next chance to suit up unless he recovers and joins the team later in the trip.