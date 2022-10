Fontecchio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Rudy Gay (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out for the contest, so Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji and Malik Beasley could be in line for increased workloads Friday in Denver. If Fontecchio can clear protocols quickly, there's a chance he could return for Saturday's tilt with the Grizzlies, but it's probably more likely he returns Monday.