Jazz's Stanton Kidd: Gets camp deal from Utah

Kidd signed a three-year, partially-guaranteed contract with the Jazz last week.

Along with Kidd, the Jazz agreed to three-year, partially-guaranteed deals with forward William Howard and shooting guard Miye Oni, all of whom were members of Utah's Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League entries. The three players will likely be battling for one spot on the 15-man roster during training camp, with the losers likely to head to the G League or pursue options overseas. Kidd spent the past two seasons in Turkey with Darussafaka, averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds between Turkish Super League and EuroLeague play in 2018-19.