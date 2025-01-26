Mykhailiuk is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Mykhailiuk will make his eighth start of the regular season Saturday while Keyonte George retreats to the bench. Over his last two starts, Mykhailiuk averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 27.0 minutes per game.