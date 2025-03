Mykhailiuk (foot) will play in Friday's game against Boston.

After missing the last two games due to a strained right foot, Mykhailiuk was able to shed his questionable tag this time. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson (foot) is considered questionable. In his last three appearances, Mykhailiuk has averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.