Mykhailiuk is not in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Mykhailiuk opened the preseason in the starting lineup but will move to the bench Monday with Lauri Markkanen (wrist) active. The Kansas product started 13 of his 38 regular-season appearances for the Jazz last season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.0 minutes per game.