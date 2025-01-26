Mykhailiuk chipped in 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mykhailiuk seems to have earned a spot in the Jazz rotation and is making the most to get a firm hold of it, and outings like Saturday's will certainly help his case. The former Kansas standout once again scored in double digits and thrived from three-point range, and his floor-spacing has been key for Utah in recent games. Mykhailiuk has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range.