Mykhailiuk (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Jazz's 140-133 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Mykhailiuk had started each of Utah's first 24 games of the season and played 20-plus minutes in all but two of those contests, but he was surprisingly moved to the bench and dropped from the rotation entirely Monday. The Jazz went with Brice Sensabaugh and Ace Bailey as their starting wings, with rookie Walter Clayton and second-year player Cody Williams serving as the primary backup options. Though the Jazz sit at 10-15 and in the mix for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune suggests that the shakeup of the rotation in Monday's game could signal a shift in Utah's strategy to prioritize the development of younger players rather than continuing to give journeyman veterans such as Mykhailiuk regular minutes. Along with Mykhailiuk, center Kevin Love had been a mainstay in the rotation all season but also went unused Monday in a coach's decision, even though Jusuf Nurkic (rest) wasn't available.