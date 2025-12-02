Mykhailiuk contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 133-125 victory over the Rockets.

Mykhailiuk has hit a three-pointer in all but one of his last eight contests, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.6 threes on a 37.1 percent clip in that span. His place within the starting lineup appears to be safe, and he will retain his role as the team's sharpshooter.