Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Drops 10 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mykhailiuk contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 133-125 victory over the Rockets.
Mykhailiuk has hit a three-pointer in all but one of his last eight contests, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.6 threes on a 37.1 percent clip in that span. His place within the starting lineup appears to be safe, and he will retain his role as the team's sharpshooter.
More News
-
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Hits trio of three-pointers in loss•
-
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Scoreless in 25 minutes•
-
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Leads Utah's scoring attack•
-
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Remains in rotation•
-
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Plays 37 minutes in win•
-
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Will start Wednesday•