Mykhailiuk recorded 39 points (12-23 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Mavericks.

After snapping a 14-game single-digit scoring drought with 15 points in Wednesday's road win over the Lakers and adding 11 points in Friday's NBA Cup loss to Phoenix, Mykhailiuk erupted for the best scoring night of his nine-year career Sunday against Dallas. The 29-year-old sharpshooter caught fire, knocking down a career-high 10 three-pointers en route to his 39 points. Mykhailiuk scored 23 of his points in the fourth quarter, including nine in the final minute.