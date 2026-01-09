Mykhailiuk (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 116-114 win over the Mavericks.

Following a four-game run as a starter in which he played 20-plus minutes on each occasion, Mykhailiuk was left out of the rotation entirely while he moved to the bench and ceded his spot on the top unit to Cody Williams. Mykhailiuk has now failed to see any minutes on each of the three occasions that he hasn't started this season, and he could find himself out of the rotation on a more frequent basis now that Utah is nearly at full strength in the backcourt and on the wing. Ace Bailey (hip) sat out the second leg of the back-to-back set Thursday, but he'll likely be back in action Saturday against the Hornets and could eventually supplant Williams in the starting five while pushing Mykhailiuk further down the depth chart.