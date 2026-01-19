This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Enters starting lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Mykhailiuk will start Monday's game against the Spurs.
Mykhailiuk and Jusuf Nurkic are both back in the first unit after failing to see the floor in three straight games. The Jazz will be very unpredictable going forward, so it's hard to get behind Mykhailiuk as a fantasy asset.