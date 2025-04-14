Mykhailiuk finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite coming off the bench, Mykhailiuk logged heavy minutes in a tight eight-man rotation. Mykhailiuk was a decent source of triples when given the chance to be part of the first unit in 2024-25, having averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes across 13 games as a starter this season, but his fantasy value was muted outside of the treys category.