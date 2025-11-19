Mykhailiuk amassed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers.

Mykhailiuk has bounced back from his scoreless outing Nov. 13, stringing consecutive games with at least two three-pointers. While his offensive production is streaky, games like his 28-point explosion against Detroit on Nov. 5 and his 20-point performance against the Pacers on Nov. 11 showcase his ability to pop if necessary. All things considered, Mykhailiuk is averaging 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks and 2.1 threes on a 38.7 percent clip across 26.9 minutes.