Mykhailiuk finished Friday's 120-107 loss to Denver with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and two rebounds over 28 minutes off the bench.

The 18 points led the Utah second unit, and the entire group out-scored the Nuggets' bench brigade 49-25 to keep the Jazz in the game until the final minutes. Mykhailiuk has scored in double digits in four of the last five games, averaging an eye-opening 17.4 points, 4.2 threes, 4.0 boards and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes during that surge, but his 48.8 shooting from long distance will cool down eventually.