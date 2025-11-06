Mykhailiuk finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 loss to the Pistons.

It was clear Mykhailiuk was feeling it early on, and he ended up leading his squad in scoring. Wednesday's showing was by far his best of the young season, beating his previous best of 11 points Oct. 27 against the Suns. Mykhailiuk was averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists through seven games entering the day, so he's unlikely to continue at this rate moving forward.