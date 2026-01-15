site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Moving back to bench
RotoWire Staff
Mykhailiuk will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Mykhailiuk will return to the second unit after making a start Monday. He had been a DNP-CD in Utah's previous two games. Isaiah Collier will replace Mykhailiuk in the starting five.
