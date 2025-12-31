Mykhailiuk is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Mykhailiuk has started every one of his 30 appearances for the Jazz this season, but he'll run with the second unit in this one since Taylor Hendricks will jump into the starting five. Mykhailiuk is having a career-best season in 2025-26, averaging a personal-best 9.1 points across 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range.