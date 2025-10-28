Mykhailiuk totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime win over the Suns.

Mykhailiuk continues to see heavy minutes as the starting shooting guard in Utah. He's shooting 52.6 percent from the field through three regular-season contests, posting averages of 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per contest. He's trending up as a low-end fantasy pickup.