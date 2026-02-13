Mykhailiuk produced 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 135-119 loss to Portland.

The journeyman guard is on his eighth team in eight NBA seasons, and Mykhailiuk appears to be barely hanging onto a spot in the Jazz rotation after being a consistent presence in the starting five through the end of January. He hasn't come off the bench at all in the prior three games, but the 28-year-old has been productive when called upon, scoring at least 14 points in each of his last three appearances while going 10-for-15 from three-point range. His role will be very much in question once play resumes after the All-Star break.