Mykhailiuk had 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-127 overtime loss to Orlando.

Although a healthy scratch earlier in the week seemed to suggest a switch in lineup strategy that would prioritize youth, Mykhailiuk was in the starting five again Saturday after a tepid outing against the Lakers. Although Mykhailiuk should be a reliable source of minutes, he needs closer monitoring given the daily uncertainty around the starting lineup.