Mykhailiuk chipped in nine points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Monday's 105-103 victory over the Celtics.

Isaiah Collier was cleared to make his return from a hamstring issue, but he did not see the floor. The coaching staff clearly likes what they see from Mykhailiuk, although it wasn't the best performance from the sharpshooter. He'll continue to be a decent three-point specialist for at least the short term.