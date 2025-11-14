Mykhailiuk chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-122 loss to the Hawks.

Mykhailiuk was held without a single point for the second time this season. He's not loaded with upside by any means as a pure sharpshooter, but as long as he's starting, he'll likely have some low-end fantasy appeal. Through 12 games, he's averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest.