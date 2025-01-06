Mykhailiuk closed with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 win over Orlando.
Mykhailiuk reached double figures for the fourth time in his last five outings. Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Keyonte George (heel) are both banged up right now, making Mykhailiuk a streamer in deeper formats in the short term for anyone needing three-pointers -- he's averaging 2.6 triples per game over his last five outings.
