Mykhailiuk accumulated 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 105-94 win over the Nets.

Mykhailiuk shifted into the starting lineup, covering for Keyonte George who was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Given Mykhailiuk had only played six games prior to Saturday, the decision to have him start was a surprise to many. While he did manage to score a season-high 18 points, this does not mean Mykhailiuk is all of a sudden going to move into a meaningful role. However, should George miss additional time, an increase in playing time could certainly be on the cards.