Mykhailiuk produced eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one rebound over 20 minutes during Monday's 137-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Mykhailiuk continues to start for the Jazz, but the return of Ace Bailey (hip) in the near future could potentially push him out of the rotation. Over his last three appearances, Mykhailiuk has been pretty quiet with 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per contest.