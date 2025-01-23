Mykhailiuk isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Mykhailiuk logged back-to-back starts while the Jazz dealt with several injuries, but he'll return to the second unit Wednesday now that the Jazz is mostly healthy. In seven appearances off the bench this season, Mykhailiuk is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 15.7 minutes.
