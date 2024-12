Mykhailiuk will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Kings.

The 27-year-old will retreat back to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (back) returning to game action. Mykhailiuk has averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 18.0 minutes per game in his last three outings (two starts).