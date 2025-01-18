Mykhailiuk is starting against the Pelicans on Friday.
The Jazz are shaking things up in their rotation with several key players on the sidelines again. In five previous starts this season, Mykhailiuk put up averages of 13.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 three-pointers.
