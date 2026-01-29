This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Svi Mykhailiuk: Starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Mykhailiuk will start Wednesday against the Warriors.
Ace Bailey, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic will join Mykhailiuk in the starting five for Wednesday's game. Mykhailiuk is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 triples per game this season.