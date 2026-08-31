Mykhailiuk recorded 13 points (3-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Ukraine's 82-76 win over Greece in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 29-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.1 minutes across 50 regular-season appearances for Utah while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. His contract for 2026-27 became fully guaranteed this offseason, and his perimeter shooting should keep him in the mix for rotation minutes on a young Jazz roster. However, Mykhailiuk's production remains heavily dependent on three-point shooting.