Mykhailiuk registered 23 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Ukraine's 98-89 win over Montenegro in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Mykhailiuk set the pace in scoring for Ukraine, knocking down a team-high five triples. The veteran sharpshooter wasn't a regular rotation member for the Jazz last year but was effective when called upon, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.1 minutes per game across 50 regular-season appearances (41 starts) while shooting 40.8 percent from deep. It's possible he'll reprise a similar role for Utah in 2026-27, meaning his availability could be sporadic while the squad is healthy.